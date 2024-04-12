News
Jaiswal's Slump Threatens World Cup Spot

Jaiswal's Slump Threatens World Cup Spot

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 12, 2024 14:02 IST
Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Despite Rajasthan Royals' strong start in IPL 2024, Yashasvi Jaiswal has faltered. Photograph: BCCI
 

IPL 2024's proximity to the T20 World Cup creates a pressure cooker for players.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal exemplifies how the IPL can be both a launching pad and an agni pariksha.

Jaiswal blazed into 2024. He shone in the T20Is against Afghanistan and dominated the Tests against England with two double centuries.

Reuniting with his IPL launchpad, the Rajasthan Royals, for IPL 2024, things seemed ideal.

However, despite Rajasthan's strong start, Jaiswal has faltered.

In five matches, he has managed a meagre 63 runs. This slump threatens his World Cup spot, especially with openers like Abhishek Sharma and Virat Kohli performing well.

While Rajasthan is unlikely to drop him, they need to help him rediscover his mojo. Senior figures like Kumar Sangakkara and Ravichandran Ashwin can be crucial in guiding him past this hurdle.

Jaiswal's struggles could be rooted in anxiety and the burden of expectation.

Jaiswal has time to turn things around, but the selectors are watching. India needs the right blend of experience and current form to conquer the World Cup.

REDIFF CRICKET
