PIX: Punjab Kings unveil new jersey in glitzy event

PIX: Punjab Kings unveil new jersey in glitzy event

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 16, 2024 22:24 IST
IMAGE: Ahead of the upcoming IPL season, Punjab Kings launched their new jersey.

With the clock ticking down fast for the upcoming IPL season, Punjab Kings launched their matchday jersey for the 17th edition of the glitzy league.

The jersey was revealed in a spectacular event at the Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday with a hoard of stars in attendance.

 

A standout comic performance by Jasmeet Singh Bhatia left the audience in splits. Following that, Punjab Kings co-owner Preity G Zinta and team Captain Shikhar Dhawan unveiled the new colours and revealed the stunning new design in all its glory.

The other members of the team along with coaching staff also graced the ceremony.

Further adding to the glamour and entertainment was Punjabi singer & actor Gippy Grewal, who mesmerized the jam-packed Sher squad and set the stage ablaze with his vibrant performance.

The new red jersey, manufactured by playR has been made according to international standards and embodies passion, spirit, and vigour- something the Shers of Punjab stand for.

Speaking at the jersey launch, PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta said, “We are delighted to launch our new jersey in front of our loyal fans, who are the backbone of the team.

“The new colours reflect the emotions and pulse of Punjab and everything it stands for. The team will represent the fans on the field and make some unforgettable memories in the new stadium.” said Preity.

Meanwhile, Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan, said, “The love and passion of the sher squad is infectious and it is hard for me to put in words how happy I am, to back here.

“We have an exciting team this season that will give everything on the pitch as we look forward to don the vibrant new jersey and play at the new home ground infront of all of you.” said Dhawan.

Punjab, still looking for their maiden IPL title, will take on Delhi Capitals in their campaign opener on March 23, Saturday.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

