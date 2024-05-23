News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashwin touches new landmark in IPL

Ashwin touches new landmark in IPL

Source: ANI
May 23, 2024 14:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets for 19 run against RCB on Wednesday

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets for 19 run against RCB on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday overtook Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) veteran Sunil Narine to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin accomplished this movement up in the charts during the eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad.

In the game, Ashwin delivered an impactful spell of two for 19 in four overs. Bowling at an economy rate of 4.80, he not only contained the run-flow of a dangerous RCB line-up but also got scalps of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell.

 

Now in 211 IPL games, Ashwin has taken 180 wickets at an average of 29.58 and an economy rate of 7.10, with the best bowling figures of 4/34. He has overtaken Narine, who has taken 179 wickets for KKR in 176 games at an average of 25.44 and best bowling figures of 5/19.

Ashwin's national and franchise cricket teammate Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. In 159 matches, he has taken 205 wickets at an average of 22.28 and an economy rate of 7.83, with the best figures of 5/40.

Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-turning spell against RCB on Wednesday.

Now, RR will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in qualifier two on May 24 in Chennai for a place in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on May 26.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Jaiswal Or Hetmeyer? Who Batted Better?
Jaiswal Or Hetmeyer? Who Batted Better?
Boult, Ashwin, Avesh Extinguish RCB Hopes
Boult, Ashwin, Avesh Extinguish RCB Hopes
Powell's 4 Catches; Faf's Brilliant One
Powell's 4 Catches; Faf's Brilliant One
Severe storm brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26
Severe storm brewing in Bengal, to hit by May 26
'For Me, Light And Shade Is The Melody'
'For Me, Light And Shade Is The Melody'
Orange alert sounded as Kerala lashed by intense rains
Orange alert sounded as Kerala lashed by intense rains
Healthcare sector most violative of ad rules: Asci
Healthcare sector most violative of ad rules: Asci

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

11 Best Knocks from IPL 2024

11 Best Knocks from IPL 2024

SEE: What Kohli Said After RCB's Defeat

SEE: What Kohli Said After RCB's Defeat

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances