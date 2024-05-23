Ashwin touches new landmark in IPL

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin picked two wickets for 19 run against RCB on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday overtook Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) veteran Sunil Narine to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin accomplished this movement up in the charts during the eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Ahmedabad.

In the game, Ashwin delivered an impactful spell of two for 19 in four overs. Bowling at an economy rate of 4.80, he not only contained the run-flow of a dangerous RCB line-up but also got scalps of Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell.

Now in 211 IPL games, Ashwin has taken 180 wickets at an average of 29.58 and an economy rate of 7.10, with the best bowling figures of 4/34. He has overtaken Narine, who has taken 179 wickets for KKR in 176 games at an average of 25.44 and best bowling figures of 5/19.

Ashwin's national and franchise cricket teammate Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. In 159 matches, he has taken 205 wickets at an average of 22.28 and an economy rate of 7.83, with the best figures of 5/40.

Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-turning spell against RCB on Wednesday.

Now, RR will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in qualifier two on May 24 in Chennai for a place in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on May 26.