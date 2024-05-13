Ashwin Reaches Milestone At Chepauk

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin displayed his trademark composure to dismiss Shivam Dube. Photographs: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings orchestrated a clinical bowling performance on a sluggish Chepauk pitch, restricting the Rajasthan Royals to a paltry 141 runs.

Their disciplined bowling attack, spearheaded by the crafty duo of Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande, proved too much for the Royals batters to handle.

Capitalising on the bowlers' hard work, CSK chased down the target with relative ease, securing a crucial victory in their quest for a playoff berth.

Simarjeet Singh

CSK pacer Simarjeet Singh turned in a career-defining performance, dismantling the Royals batting line-up on a slow Chepauk pitch. His 3 for 26 in his four overs played a pivotal role in restricting RR to a paltry 141.

The pitch perfectly suited the home team's bowling strategy, and Simarjeet capitalised on it brilliantly. He started strong, maintaining tight lines and lengths, leaving the Royals batters with little room to maneuver. The wicketless Powerplay set the tone for his spell, and he continued to strike crucial blows throughout his allotted overs.

Playing only his third IPL match of the season, Simarjeet displayed remarkable control and aggression. His first scalp came in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose mistimed pull found Ruturaj Gaikwad at cover. He then went on to dismiss Jos Buttler, who miscued a scoop shot, handing CSK a crucial breakthrough.

Simarjeet's relentless attack continued as he trapped Sanju Samson in a web of tight bowling. Samson, struggling to find scoring opportunities, eventually succumbed to Simarjeet's pressure, edging a catch to mid off to Gaikwad. This dismissal further dented the Royals' hopes of building a strong total.

With his career-best figures in the IPL, Simarjeet Singh emerged as the hero of the hour for CSK. His impactful bowling performance effectively restricted the Royals, paving the way for a comfortable chase for the home team.

Tushar Deshpande

Deshpande's crafty bowling in the death overs proved instrumental in restricting the Royals' batting firepower at Chepauk.

Playing on a sticky surface that favoured spin, Deshpande displayed exceptional control and strategic bowling.

The first two overs set the tone for Deshpande's spell. Bowling alongside Maheesh Theekshana, he kept the Royals openers in check, conceding a mere 10 runs without conceding a single boundary. Even when Buttler managed a four off his second over, Deshpande remained unfazed, sticking to his plans.

Deshpande's impact extended into the crucial death overs. With the Royals looking to accelerate, he maintained his composure, denying them the big hits they desperately needed. Dhruv Jurel's second six came off a full toss, a rare blemish in Deshpande's otherwise impeccable spell.

However, Deshpande quickly redeemed himself, accounting for both Jurel (28 off 18) and Shubham Dube in quick succession. His double wicket haul effectively extinguished the Royals' late-innings momentum.

Deshpande finished his spell with figures of 2-30 in his four overs. His disciplined bowling proved invaluable for CSK, ensuring the Royals never gained control of the innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin displayed his experience and guile, dismissing Rachin Ravindra in a crucial moment for the Royals. With CSK looking to build momentum, Ashwin deceived Rachin with a clever delivery. He fired one in on a middle and leg stump line, inducing Rachin to attempt a big shot.

However, the ball held up a touch, causing Rachin to miscue the shot. Ashwin, ever alert, anticipated this and called for the catch confidently, completing the dismissal with a sharp reflex grab.

Later in the innings, Ashwin found himself facing a different challenge in the aggressive Shivam Dube. With the score reading 92/3 in the 13th over, Dube decided to take Ashwin on, smashing a six and two boundaries in the over, momentarily shifting the momentum towards CSK.

While Dube's 16-run over threatened to damage his figures, Ashwin held his nerve. In a dramatic turn of events, he managed to dismiss Dube off his final delivery, claiming a crucial wicket and reaching his 50th IPL wicket at Chepauk.

Yuzvendra Chahal

In the middle overs of the CSK chase, Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as a crucial wicket-taker, halting the momentum of the home team. With Daryl Mitchell and Gaikwad building a solid partnership, Chahal's introduction in the 8th over proved to be a turning point.

Mitchell, looking well set, fell victim to Chahal's sharp spin bowling. Chahal deceived Mitchell with a clever delivery, trapping him leg before and bringing an end to a 35 run partnership.

Chahal bowled with impressive control, conceding only 22 runs in his four overs. By keeping Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad in check, Chahal effectively stifled CSK's scoring rate.

