News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Some MI Players Were In Fancy Dress

Why Some MI Players Were In Fancy Dress

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 08, 2023 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai Indians

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Mumbai Indians know how to lighten up the mood with their quirky antics. MI's latest move involves hilarious punishment for players who can't seem to get their act together and show up on time.

MI shared a video featuring players donning jumpsuits, accompanied by the caption, 'Lesson learnt - No one wants to be in The Jumpsuit Club'.

 

The video starts with Akash Madhwal, the MI bowler, explaining that he was late for departure as he overslept. He is seen wearing a jumpsuit, and his team-mates can be heard laughing in the background.

Next, Nehal Wadhera is shown wearing a blue jumpsuit. He explains that he received the jumpsuit punishment for wearing slippers instead of shoes during the last session.

Later in the video, Cameron Green is shown trying to fit into a jumpsuit that is too small for his 6' 7" frame. Eventually, he manages to wear a half-sleeved version after making modifications.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
If Rashid Doesn't Bowl Well, He Will...
If Rashid Doesn't Bowl Well, He Will...
Ball By Ball: SRH's Last Over Drama
Ball By Ball: SRH's Last Over Drama
'Mom is very happy'
'Mom is very happy'
IPL: Rohit's form a concern for MI ahead of RCB clash
IPL: Rohit's form a concern for MI ahead of RCB clash
Markets rebound over 1%; Sensex ends up 710 points
Markets rebound over 1%; Sensex ends up 710 points
'This fight is for the daughters of India'
'This fight is for the daughters of India'
Shabana Against Ban On The Kerala Story
Shabana Against Ban On The Kerala Story

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Jaiswal Tops MVP; Faf Closing In!

Jaiswal Tops MVP; Faf Closing In!

SEE: What's Dhoni Doing With A Gun?

SEE: What's Dhoni Doing With A Gun?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances