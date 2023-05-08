1,274 Test Wickets In One Frame!

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin speaks to Muttiah Muralitharan. Photographs: BCCI

India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin caught up with Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan during the IPL 2023 game in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Muralitharan, who retired in 2010, is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with a world record tally of 800 wickets in 133 Tests. Ashwin is India's second most successful spinner in Tests and the ninth overall in Test cricket with 474 wickets in 92 Tests.

Ashwin got a chance to pick on Murali's experience and knowledge as the spinners had a detailed chat before Rajasthan Royal's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh stadium.

Murali, SRH's spin bowling coach, also got to meet former Sri Lankan team-mate Lasith Malinga, the Royals's fast bowling coach.