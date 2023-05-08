News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 1,274 Test Wickets In One Frame!

1,274 Test Wickets In One Frame!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 08, 2023 09:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin speaks to Muttiah Muralitharan. Photographs: BCCI

India's spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin caught up with Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan during the IPL 2023 game in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Muralitharan, who retired in 2010, is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with a world record tally of 800 wickets in 133 Tests. Ashwin is India's second most successful spinner in Tests and the ninth overall in Test cricket with 474 wickets in 92 Tests.

Ashwin got a chance to pick on Murali's experience and knowledge as the spinners had a detailed chat before Rajasthan Royal's clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh stadium.

Murali, SRH's spin bowling coach, also got to meet former Sri Lankan team-mate Lasith Malinga, the Royals's fast bowling coach.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Buttler knock in vain as SRH stun Royals
PIX: Buttler knock in vain as SRH stun Royals
PIX: What is Dhoni telling Arjun Tendulkar?
PIX: What is Dhoni telling Arjun Tendulkar?
Kohli's Milestone Moment: Anushka Cheers from Stands
Kohli's Milestone Moment: Anushka Cheers from Stands
Sonam's Namaste At Coronation Concert
Sonam's Namaste At Coronation Concert
Selfie Masti Time For India's Top Models
Selfie Masti Time For India's Top Models
'Busy with Karnataka, BJP did not pay heed to Manipur'
'Busy with Karnataka, BJP did not pay heed to Manipur'
Pawar surprised over Modi giving 'religious' slogans
Pawar surprised over Modi giving 'religious' slogans

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Phillips' Cameo Steals Buttler's Thunder

Phillips' Cameo Steals Buttler's Thunder

SM Cackles At Saha's Reverse Trouser

SM Cackles At Saha's Reverse Trouser

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances