Thrilled CSK Players Over Getting To Final

Thrilled CSK Players Over Getting To Final

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 24, 2023 11:48 IST
IMAGE: Deepak Chahar celebrates dismissing Wriddhiman Saha. Photographs: BCCI

Here's what it feels like to punch your ticket to another IPL final!

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings qualified for their 10th final with a 15 run win over holders Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier at Chepauk in Chennai on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Chennai are searching for a record equalling fifth title and their second in three years.

 

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates with his team-mates after winning Qualifier 1.

 

IMAGE: CSK players are over the moon.

 

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni greet each other after the win while Deepak Chahar, who finished with figures of 2 for 29, can't stop smiling.

 

IMAGE: CSK's Sri Lankan duo, Impact Player Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana made vital contributions with 2 wickets apiece.
 
