Ziva Steals The Show Again

IMAGE: Ziva Dhoni is engrossed during Qualifier 1 between her father's team and the Gujarat Titans at the M A Chidambaram stadium on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

When we first saw her, Ziva Dhoni was a moppet, who her dad played with as his team-mates at the Chennai Super Kings celebrated another IPL title.

Ziva is 8 now and is at her papa's side as soon as the game ends and families are permitted to enter the ground.

IMAGE: Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni. Photographs: BCCI

On Tuesday, as CSK took on the defending champions Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023's Qualifier 1, Ziva, who understands the game better, seem totally engrossed and applauded her father and his team along with her mother Sakshi.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Bharadwaj would be in 7th heaven after her husband's superb show with the ball. Deepak finished with figures of 2 for 29.

Also in the CSK players' box was CSK pacer Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Bharadwaj, watching with complete focus.

IMAGE: Former CSK batter Robin Uthappa and his son Neale Nolan are all about the yellove.

Sports broadcaster and former India and CSK player Robin Uthappa was also in the stands alongside his son Neale Nolan. 'Let's go @chennaiipl!!! #yellove', Robin tweeted.

IMAGE: Family members of CSK's foreign brigade enjoy the game.