News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit, Yashasvi Leave For WTC Final

Rohit, Yashasvi Leave For WTC Final

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 29, 2023 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

Mumbaikars Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal flew to London to join their team-mates ahead of the World Test Championship final.

After losing the IPL 2023 Eliminator 2 game in Ahmedabad on Friday, Mumbai Indians cricketers Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav flew to Mumbai before heading to the UK.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal, who was named in India's standby list for the WTC final, shared a selfie with Rohit on Instagram, expressing excitement for the upcoming challenge.

'Off to England for the World Test Championship Final with the one and only Rohit Sharma. I trust, I believe,' Jaiswal captioned his post on Instagram.

Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Virat Kohli arrived in London last week and started training for the WTC final.

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, K S Bharat from the Gujarat Titans and Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane from the Chennai Super Kings will leave for the UK after Monday's IPL 2023 final.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli holds the key to India's triumph in WTC Final
Kohli holds the key to India's triumph in WTC Final
WC schedule, venues to be announced during WTC final
WC schedule, venues to be announced during WTC final
Injury scare! Kishan, Green suffer nasty blows
Injury scare! Kishan, Green suffer nasty blows
#IIFA: 'Vedha helped me unleash madness'
#IIFA: 'Vedha helped me unleash madness'
Rituals held during Parl launch far away from...: Sena
Rituals held during Parl launch far away from...: Sena
Pick Your Indian Team For WTC Final
Pick Your Indian Team For WTC Final
Near-term outlook is strong for listed paint cos
Near-term outlook is strong for listed paint cos

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

No warm-up game for Aus: Will it backfire in WTC?

No warm-up game for Aus: Will it backfire in WTC?

Australia's WTC Final squad revealed

Australia's WTC Final squad revealed

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances