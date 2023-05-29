Rohit, Yashasvi Leave For WTC Final

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

Mumbaikars Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal flew to London to join their team-mates ahead of the World Test Championship final.

After losing the IPL 2023 Eliminator 2 game in Ahmedabad on Friday, Mumbai Indians cricketers Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav flew to Mumbai before heading to the UK.

Jaiswal, who was named in India's standby list for the WTC final, shared a selfie with Rohit on Instagram, expressing excitement for the upcoming challenge.

'Off to England for the World Test Championship Final with the one and only Rohit Sharma. I trust, I believe,' Jaiswal captioned his post on Instagram.

Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Virat Kohli arrived in London last week and started training for the WTC final.

Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, K S Bharat from the Gujarat Titans and Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane from the Chennai Super Kings will leave for the UK after Monday's IPL 2023 final.