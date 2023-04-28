RR Post 200 + In Their 200th Game!

IMAGE: While Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for the Rajasthan Royals, Devdutt Padikkal, right, and Dhruv Jurel, left, played crucial knocks to guide RR to a record total. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals marked their 200th IPL game with a comfortable win at home.

Hosting the Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in game 37 of IPL 2023, the Royals returned to winning ways, with a comfortable 32 run win over the visitors.

While their previous encounter this season was a thrilling affair, the match in Jaipur was a one-sided contest, with one batter stealing the limelight.

Though the Royals had a handful of individual stars, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a scintillating knock to light up the Jaipur skyline.

Royals's win over Super Kings saw the inaugural champions climb back to the top of the points table. It's a cluttered table at the top with three teams -- the Royals, the Gujarat Titans and CSK -- locked on ten points each. But the Royals take the top berth on the back of a better net run-rate.

IMAGE: Player of the Match Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered his highest T20 score to power Royals to a match-winning total. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal has given the Royals cracking starts at the top along with Jos Buttler. During the eighth match of the season, Buttler had a quieter outing as he enjoyed Jaiswal's show from the other end.

The 21 year old opened the game with two back-to-back boundaries and looked set for a big total. Jaiswal, who plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit, took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners from the onset.

The youngster hammered his highest knock in T20 cricket as he smashed a scintillating 43-ball 77. Striking at a rate of 179.06, Jaiswal's innings was laced with eight boundaries and four massive sixes.

The Royals opening pair added 86 off 50 to put the home team in the driver's seat.

While Royals were overtly dependant on Buttler in IPL 2022, Jaiswal has now stepped out from the Englishman's shadow and is a crucial player at the top of the order.

On Thursday, Jaiswal who hammered his third half-century off just 27 deliveries.

While Jaiswal set Royals up for a big total, the fifth-wicket stand between Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel took the score past 200. The pair added 48 off 20, with Padikkal striking an unbeaten 27 off 13 and Jurel 15-ball 34.

With the youngsters stepping up, the Royals posted the first 200+ score in Jaipur in their 200th IPL game!

IMAGE: Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin bagged crucial wickets to restrict Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Adam Zampa

Zampa led the RR attack with Ravichandran Ashwin, restricting CSK to their lowest Powerplay score this season.

Zampa picked up a three-wicket haul, which included the massive wickets of Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

With the Australian leg-spinner removing the dangerous Conway, who entered the match on the back of four consecutive half-centuries, in the Powerplay, CSK struggled to recover from the blow.

Ashwin then picked up two wickets to take the match away from Chennai.