IMAGE: The line-up of musicians set to entertain crowds during the IPL final on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

A string of musical performances will light up the evening at the closing ceremony on Sunday, May 28, before the IPL 2023 final gets underway.

While indie artist and electronic DJ Nucleya will spin some tunes, rapper King will set the evening in motion ahead of the biggest match of the Indian cricket summer.

Entertaining the crowds at the mid-innings break at the N D Modi stadium in Ahmedabad will be popular rapper, singer-songwriter Divine and Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi.