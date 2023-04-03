Kohli's Crash Course For Tilak, Nehal

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Mumbai Indians's Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera after the IPL 2023 match in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

After his match-winning knock, Virat Kohli was more than happy to impart some batting lessons for Mumbai Indians's young duo of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera.

Kohli stroked an unbeaten 82 from 49 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore eased past MI by eight wickets in their opening IPL 2023 game at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Kohli seemed to be giving Tilak and Nehal advice on how to counter the short ball.

Tilak had starred with the bat for MI, with a splendid knock of 84 not out from 46 balls, to rally the visitors to 171/7 after a difficult start.

Nehal Wadhera, making his IPL debut, stroked 21 from 13 balls, but the rest of the MI batters couldn't get past the 20 run mark.