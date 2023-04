The No 1 T20 Cricketer in the world disappointed fans and spectators during Mumbai Indians's first IPL 2023 game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring an anaemic 15 before being caught by Shahbaz Ahmed off Michael Bracewell.

Substituted for Impact Player Jason Behrendorff, SKY spent the RCB innings in the dugout chatting with team-mates.

IMAGE: SKY -- who has been described as Mr 360 -- hugs the legend who trademarked 360 batting in his prime -- the incomparable A B de Villiers. All Photographs: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: SKY gives team-mates gyaan on how the game is going, here and below.

