News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Finding momentum early key to IPL success: Bhajji

Finding momentum early key to IPL success: Bhajji

Source: PTI
March 21, 2023 19:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Harbhajan Singh expects Cameron Green to fill in the shoes of Hardik Pandya in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh expects Cameron Green to fill in the shoes of Hardik Pandya in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Tim David and Cameron Green will have to fill in the shoes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians, if the five-time champions want to taste success in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

 

Stressing on the fact that a positive start to the tournament is paramount for success, Harbhajan told Star Sports: "Well, they (David and Green) will be successful if Tim David can do the same thing that Pollard was doing and whether Green can do what Hardik was doing.

"But yes, they do have the potential, but IPL is such a tournament that if you start to get going from day one, you will have a good season. If you don't get going, and you have to find that rhythm, it gets very difficult," he added.

Mumbai Indians will be looking for redemption in this edition's IPL after finishing at the bottom of the table in 2022.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on April 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Smith shouldn't lead Australia again: Watson
Smith shouldn't lead Australia again: Watson
Mbappe named France captain
Mbappe named France captain
Dada Back At Delhi Capitals!
Dada Back At Delhi Capitals!
'Kept changing' Irfan Pathan on PBKS' weaknesses
'Kept changing' Irfan Pathan on PBKS' weaknesses
Indians throng high commission in London in solidarity
Indians throng high commission in London in solidarity
BJP leader behind Kharge's defeat set to join Cong
BJP leader behind Kharge's defeat set to join Cong
WPL: Kerr powers MI to win as RCB sign off with loss
WPL: Kerr powers MI to win as RCB sign off with loss

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

WPL: Kerr powers MI to win as RCB sign off with loss

WPL: Kerr powers MI to win as RCB sign off with loss

He is a big part of my Australia journey: Nathan Ellis

He is a big part of my Australia journey: Nathan Ellis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances