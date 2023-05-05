News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SRH skipper admits team's flaws after KKR defeat

SRH skipper admits team's flaws after KKR defeat

Source: PTI
May 05, 2023 00:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aiden Markaram

IMAGE: SRH skipper Aiden Markram has said that the team will have to go back to the drawing board after their bitter loss to KKR. Photograph: BCCI

SRH skipper Aiden Markram expressed disappointment and stated that his team needs to re-evaluate their strategy after their bitter loss against KKR in the IPL match held on Thursday.

 

Despite the good performance by their bowlers, who picked wickets at regular intervals, KKR managed to set a target of 171 runs with the help of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana's knocks. SRH had a good start in their run chase, but soon lost four wickets in quick succession.

However, Markram and Heinrich Klaasen steadied the ship, but the KKR bowlers made a comeback in the game, and Varun Chakaravarthy emerged as the hero, bowling them to victory in the final over.

Speaking after the match, Markram said it was a hard pill for them to swallow. The SRH skipper said that he struggled in the beginning and said it was one of the reasons why they ended up short.

"Difficult. Had to play good cricket in the last portion but we got it wrong. Hard to swallow. Klaasen batted beautifully, I struggled in the beginning and that was part of the reason we ended up short. The bowlers were good, we were throwing ourselves on the field. The batters also got started. Tough one to take, we learn from this. If we can’t execute, we need to go back in the nets and plan better. These guys have played at this venue so we know what to expect," said Markram.

With the rest of the games being a virtual knockout for SRH, Markram is hoping that the situation will bring out the best in them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Livingstone proves he's back and better than ever!
Livingstone proves he's back and better than ever!
How Kedar Jadhav's persistence paid off in RCB recall
How Kedar Jadhav's persistence paid off in RCB recall
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match
Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match
Amit Shah reviews Manipur unrest; speaks to 3 CMs
Amit Shah reviews Manipur unrest; speaks to 3 CMs
UP cops gun down gangster involved in 18 murders
UP cops gun down gangster involved in 18 murders
Jaishankar, Qin Gang talk means to end border row
Jaishankar, Qin Gang talk means to end border row
PIX: SRH's self-destructing batters gift KKR key win
PIX: SRH's self-destructing batters gift KKR key win

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: SRH's self-destructing batters gift KKR key win

PIX: SRH's self-destructing batters gift KKR key win

Meet IPL's 'ultimate wicket-taking machine'

Meet IPL's 'ultimate wicket-taking machine'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances