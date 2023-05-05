SRH skipper admits team's flaws after KKR defeat

IMAGE: SRH skipper Aiden Markram has said that the team will have to go back to the drawing board after their bitter loss to KKR. Photograph: BCCI

SRH skipper Aiden Markram expressed disappointment and stated that his team needs to re-evaluate their strategy after their bitter loss against KKR in the IPL match held on Thursday.

Despite the good performance by their bowlers, who picked wickets at regular intervals, KKR managed to set a target of 171 runs with the help of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana's knocks. SRH had a good start in their run chase, but soon lost four wickets in quick succession.

However, Markram and Heinrich Klaasen steadied the ship, but the KKR bowlers made a comeback in the game, and Varun Chakaravarthy emerged as the hero, bowling them to victory in the final over.

Speaking after the match, Markram said it was a hard pill for them to swallow. The SRH skipper said that he struggled in the beginning and said it was one of the reasons why they ended up short.

"Difficult. Had to play good cricket in the last portion but we got it wrong. Hard to swallow. Klaasen batted beautifully, I struggled in the beginning and that was part of the reason we ended up short. The bowlers were good, we were throwing ourselves on the field. The batters also got started. Tough one to take, we learn from this. If we can’t execute, we need to go back in the nets and plan better. These guys have played at this venue so we know what to expect," said Markram.

With the rest of the games being a virtual knockout for SRH, Markram is hoping that the situation will bring out the best in them.