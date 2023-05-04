News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Kedar Jadhav's persistence paid off in RCB recall

How Kedar Jadhav's persistence paid off in RCB recall

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 04, 2023 18:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kedar Jadhav

Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/Twitter

Kedar Jadhav is set to make a comeback for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023 as a replacement for David Wiley, who suffered a toe injury. Having played for RCB in 2016 and 2017, Jadhav is eager to don the jersey again and showcase his skills.

With 311 runs in 17 matches at an average of 23.92 and a strike rate of 142.66, he has the potential to make an impact. Jadhav recently shared how he received a call from RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar and expressed his excitement to play for the team once again.

"Absolutely surprised, but a pleasant one. I am very excited and want to thank the support staff for giving me this opportunity to join the team and make sure I give my 110 per cent," said Kedar Jadhav.

 

He revealed, "I was doing commentary and Sanjay Bhai called me asking what I was doing. I told him I was commentating. He inquired whether I was still practising and I replied in the affirmative - twice a week, I replied. Bangar then asked me about my fitness to which I said I was regular at the gym and even using it in my hotel. In short, I told him I was in good shape. He asked a time and said he’ll call me back. It was that moment I realized that he would call me and tell me to play for RCB."

The batter has been in terrific form recently in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy and hopes to replicate the performance for RCB in the ongoing IPL season as well.

Kedar Jadhav stated, "I took a break for a year but then I realised that I was missing my passion and when I returned to first-class cricket, I found it very easy. To be honest it was because of the experience I have. It was the same hunger I had in the early '20s, the hunger to score big runs and that's when I felt I can now come back and play again at all the levels and I was prepared for it, I've always performed well."

RCB will play their next match in IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and will be aiming to register another remarkable victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Turning Point: SKY-Kishan blow away Punjab Kings
Turning Point: SKY-Kishan blow away Punjab Kings
SKY, Kishan and Livingstone light up Mohali!
SKY, Kishan and Livingstone light up Mohali!
Rohit demands improvement from MI bowlers
Rohit demands improvement from MI bowlers
Time For Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz
Time For Your Weekly Bollywood Quiz
Farmers, students join protesting wrestlers in Delhi
Farmers, students join protesting wrestlers in Delhi
Will Neeraj breach 90m mark at Doha Diamond League?
Will Neeraj breach 90m mark at Doha Diamond League?
Protest will continue at Jantar Mantar: Wrestlers
Protest will continue at Jantar Mantar: Wrestlers

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha turn heads at IPL match

Jonty Rhodes turns hero for struggling groundsmen

Jonty Rhodes turns hero for struggling groundsmen

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances