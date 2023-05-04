How Kedar Jadhav's persistence paid off in RCB recall

Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/Twitter

Kedar Jadhav is set to make a comeback for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2023 as a replacement for David Wiley, who suffered a toe injury. Having played for RCB in 2016 and 2017, Jadhav is eager to don the jersey again and showcase his skills.

With 311 runs in 17 matches at an average of 23.92 and a strike rate of 142.66, he has the potential to make an impact. Jadhav recently shared how he received a call from RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar and expressed his excitement to play for the team once again.

"Absolutely surprised, but a pleasant one. I am very excited and want to thank the support staff for giving me this opportunity to join the team and make sure I give my 110 per cent," said Kedar Jadhav.

He revealed, "I was doing commentary and Sanjay Bhai called me asking what I was doing. I told him I was commentating. He inquired whether I was still practising and I replied in the affirmative - twice a week, I replied. Bangar then asked me about my fitness to which I said I was regular at the gym and even using it in my hotel. In short, I told him I was in good shape. He asked a time and said he’ll call me back. It was that moment I realized that he would call me and tell me to play for RCB."

The batter has been in terrific form recently in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy and hopes to replicate the performance for RCB in the ongoing IPL season as well.

Kedar Jadhav stated, "I took a break for a year but then I realised that I was missing my passion and when I returned to first-class cricket, I found it very easy. To be honest it was because of the experience I have. It was the same hunger I had in the early '20s, the hunger to score big runs and that's when I felt I can now come back and play again at all the levels and I was prepared for it, I've always performed well."

RCB will play their next match in IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday and will be aiming to register another remarkable victory.