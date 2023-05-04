News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Livingstone proves he's back and better than ever!

Livingstone proves he's back and better than ever!

May 04, 2023 19:33 IST
Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone strikes form in IPL after injury woes

Liam Livingstone

IMAGE: Livingstone raced to the season's first 50 in 32 balls and ended up being the top-scorer with 82 not out (42b), studded with seven boundaries and four sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Liam Livingstone said he was finally shaking off the rust following his return from injury after the England all-rounder cracked an unbeaten 82 for Punjab Kings in their six-wicket loss to Mumbai in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

 

The 29-year-old was sidelined for nearly five months after sustaining a knee injury on his test debut against Pakistan in Rawalpindi late last year and only returned to action in the IPL last month.

After scoring 40 against Chennai Super Kings last time out he hit his first half-century of the season against Mumbai, his 42-ball effort containing seven fours and four sixes including three huge hits in a row off England team mate Jofra Archer.

"It's nice to get going. I had lunch with Jofra today (Wednesday) and he said that he was coming at me," Livingstone said. "It was one of those pitches you felt you could get hold of the seam.

"It's nice personally to finally get a few out of the middle after a bit of a rusty start to the tournament."

Livingstone shared an unbroken partnership of 119 with Jitesh Sharma (49 not out) as Punjab posted 214-3 in their 20 overs but Ishan Kishan (75) and Suryakumar Yadav (66) helped Indians reach their target with seven balls remaining.

Punjab are seventh with 10 points from as many games, level with three other sides who have all played one match less.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
