Shane Watson urges Delhi Capitals to keep striving

Shane Watson urges Delhi Capitals to keep striving

By Rediff Cricket
May 11, 2023 15:13 IST
Shane Watson

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly and Shane Watson caught in a pensive moment at DC dugout. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 27 runs at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, despite the latter's valiant effort.

The hosts posted 167/8 in their 20 overs, and then managed to limit Delhi to 140/8. Reflecting on the game, Delhi's Assistant Coach Shane Watson said, "We felt that 167 was a competitive score on this Chennai wicket. Our priority was to start well, but unfortunately, we couldn't achieve that. Losing three wickets in the powerplay made it difficult for us to recover."

 

The Australian further added, "Everything clicked really well against RCB. Unfortunately, Davey wasn't able to get through the first over. Then we lost Salt and Marsh as well. So, things just didn't work out against CSK."

When asked about the aspects the team needs to focus on for the upcoming games, Watson said, "We've got to just keep working on getting better. We were excellent with the ball for the majority of CSK's innings. We have to find a way to execute our skills with the bat for a longer period of time. If we can do that, as we have done at certain stages of the tournament, then we can produce good batting performances."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings in their next match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Saturday.

