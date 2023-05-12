'Shami an exceptional bowler regardless of the format'

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami is the second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 19 wickets from 11 games. Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami has been the driving force behind Gujarat Titans' splendid run in IPL 2023 as the veteran pacer sets the example for the rest of the bowlers, said team director Vikram Solanki.

Solanki heaped praise Shami -- the second highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 19 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.23 -- as an exceptional bowler with a 'huge heart'.



"It is tough at the moment for the bowlers. The wickets are better, the batsmen are pushing the boundaries if they have not already. As far as our group is concerned, we have got a very experienced group, very well led by Mohammad Shami and he sets the example for the rest of the group to follow," Solanki said on the eve of Titans' match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday.



"To put quite simply, he is an exceptional bowler. Regardless of the format and the game situation, you think of his skill-set that he has, it just makes him a force at any given time in any of those formats," he added.



Solanki believes Shami's 'immaculate' seam presentation makes him a handful across formats.



"We watch his seam presentation in awe and I don't tire of it when commentators are talking about it, and that's the case with white ball or red ball cricket - his seam presentation is immaculate," he said.



"His control as far as what he is trying to do, in terms of the areas that he is trying to hit, is excellent. He has a huge heart and he has been somebody that's so experienced in any situation that only serves him well. All of those things collectively go towards making Mohammed Shami the performer that he is," Solanki added.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami with Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Defending champions Gujarat Titans might have inched closer to the play-offs but Solanki doesn't want his wards to look too far ahead and take things for granted as they still have three league matches to play.



With eight wins and three defeats in 11 fames so far, Titans are sitting pretty at top of the points table with 16 points. Additionally, the Hardik Pandya-led side has not lost a single away game this season, which makes their bid for title defence even more stronger.



However, Solanki said that the team is totally focussed on the job at hand, which is taking on a revitalised Mumbai Indians in their backyard at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.



"We cannot take anything for granted in this competition. You have seen, in games that you think are wrapped up, there have been some twists in some way and it has happened on a number of occasions," Solanki said on Thursday.



"To take your position for granted, in this year, as things are so tight, I think that would be ill-advised. We are totally focussed on this game against a very strong Mumbai side."



Gujarat's bowlers will have their task cut out for them as MI's batters have been dominant at the batting-friendly Wankhede Stadium, successfully chasing targets above 200 twice out of three attempts.



Solanki said assessing the situation would be the key.



"I think you are in danger unless you make an assessment of what is in front of you, given what has happened previously, to make an ill-guided judgement on what's likely to happen in the game.



"What we have to do is look at the conditions, make an assessment on the day as the game progresses. Your best way to read a wicket – and I don't think everybody gets it right 100 per cent of the time – so we have to react to the conditions in front of us and make an assessment."