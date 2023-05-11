News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Samson is like young MS Dhoni'

Source: PTI
May 11, 2023 16:49 IST
'He's very calm; he's very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy.'

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson with Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Former England spinner Graeme Swann feels Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson's calm demeanour and ability to read the game make him seem like a younger version of the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

 

Samson, who has scored 308 runs in 11 matches, including a 66 not out, at a strike rate of 154.77, has marshalled his troops well to keep RR in the reckoning for a play-off berth in IPL 2023.

"What I love about Sanju is, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be," Swann, who is part of JioCinema's Expert panel, said.

"Let's face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock. I think now he's almost Mr. Dependable for Rajasthan.

"And he's very calm; he's very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy. He doesn't lose his calm, he doesn't lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well," he added.

Royals had a great start to the season but then lost three matches on the trot to drop down to fifth. They will face Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Source: PTI
