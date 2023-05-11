Revealed! What DC Players Think of Dhoni

Delhi Capitals shared a video on Twitter in which its players were asked to describe Mahendra Singh Dhoni in just one word and their responses were, well... why don't you find out for yourself in the video below?
Chennai Super Kings continued their dominant form in IPL 2023 with a comprehensive 27 run victory over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.
Led by Dhoni's explosive batting and Ravindra Jadeja's solid all-round performance, CSK posted a competitive 167 for 8 on a challenging Chepauk track.
Jadeja, who also took a crucial wicket, expressed his happiness with the team's success despite the crowd's preference for Dhoni.
'When I bat at 7, the crowd is disappointed and chants for Mahi bhai. Imagine if I bat higher, they will just wait for me to get out,' Jadeja said during a post-match interaction.
The win put CSK at 15 points and within reach of securing a playoff spot, while DC's slim hopes were all but dashed with just 8 points from 11 games.