Revealed! What DC Players Think of Dhoni

Revealed! What DC Players Think of Dhoni

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 11, 2023 17:15 IST
MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma greet M S Dhoni after Wednesday's match at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, May 10, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

Delhi Capitals shared a video on Twitter in which its players were asked to describe Mahendra Singh Dhoni in just one word and their responses were, well... why don't you find out for yourself in the video below?

Video: Kind Courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Chennai Super Kings continued their dominant form in IPL 2023 with a comprehensive 27 run victory over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Led by Dhoni's explosive batting and Ravindra Jadeja's solid all-round performance, CSK posted a competitive 167 for 8 on a challenging Chepauk track.

Jadeja, who also took a crucial wicket, expressed his happiness with the team's success despite the crowd's preference for Dhoni.

'When I bat at 7, the crowd is disappointed and chants for Mahi bhai. Imagine if I bat higher, they will just wait for me to get out,' Jadeja said during a post-match interaction.

The win put CSK at 15 points and within reach of securing a playoff spot, while DC's slim hopes were all but dashed with just 8 points from 11 games.

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja combine to take a key wicket

 

CSK

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane takes a stunning catch to send David Warner back.

 

CSK

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin enjoys the game.

 

CSK

IMAGE: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan keeps a watchful eye on the team's performance.

 

Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal with wife Anushree Jasani.

 

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting, shaking hands with Dhoni, believes his team's inability to score runs during the middle overs cost them the game against the Chennai Super Kings.

 

CSK

IMAGE: That's movie star Ramya Krishnan, who played Sivagami in Baahubali, flashing the victory sign for CSK.
 
