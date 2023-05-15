News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni's Special Gift For Rinku

Dhoni's Special Gift For Rinku

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 15, 2023 10:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rinku Singh with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photographs: KKR/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh, who has emerged as the finisher for his team in IPL 2023, got the ultimate recognition from one of the best finishers in world cricket.

Rinku's half-century helped KKR outclass Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to stay alive in the play-offs race.

He is KKR's leading run-getter in IPL 2023 with 407 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 143, with three fifties.

Dhoni posed for a picture with Rinku and also autographed his match jersey.

'A special gift for our finisher!' KKR captioned the Instagram post.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
The Royal Powerplay Disaster
The Royal Powerplay Disaster
Dhoni blames dew for CSK's defeat vs KKR
Dhoni blames dew for CSK's defeat vs KKR
Knights keep playoff hopes alive with win over CSK
Knights keep playoff hopes alive with win over CSK
To avoid crisis, IR ferries more coal for electricity
To avoid crisis, IR ferries more coal for electricity
'I'm not going to abort any stunt on KKK'
'I'm not going to abort any stunt on KKK'
They just won one state and...: Himanta's dig at Cong
They just won one state and...: Himanta's dig at Cong
India's Chip Dreams Won't Happen Unless...
India's Chip Dreams Won't Happen Unless...

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Rana, Rinku Show CSK Who's The Boss

Rana, Rinku Show CSK Who's The Boss

SEE: CSK's Lap of Honour

SEE: CSK's Lap of Honour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances