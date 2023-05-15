Dhoni's Special Gift For Rinku

IMAGE: Rinku Singh with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photographs: KKR/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh, who has emerged as the finisher for his team in IPL 2023, got the ultimate recognition from one of the best finishers in world cricket.

Rinku's half-century helped KKR outclass Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to stay alive in the play-offs race.

He is KKR's leading run-getter in IPL 2023 with 407 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 143, with three fifties.

Dhoni posed for a picture with Rinku and also autographed his match jersey.

'A special gift for our finisher!' KKR captioned the Instagram post.