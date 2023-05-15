News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Was Kohli So Charged Up?

Why Was Kohli So Charged Up?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 15, 2023 13:58 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates Sanju Samson's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's passionate celebrations after Sanju Samson's dismissal caught the attention of cricket fans during the Indian Premier League 2023 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Virat Kohli

With the Royals chasing 172 runs, their top order crumbled and Kohli's excitement was palpable.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Butler was dismissed for a duck, Sanju Samson followed suit, getting out for just four off a miscued shot caught by wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat.

Virat Kohli

Kohli -- who caught Jaiswal off Mohammad Siraj -- was visibly charged up after RCB's impressive start to the game.

Rajasthan Royals were dismissed for just 59, the third lowest total in IPL history.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

