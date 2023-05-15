Why Was Kohli So Charged Up?

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates Sanju Samson's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's passionate celebrations after Sanju Samson's dismissal caught the attention of cricket fans during the Indian Premier League 2023 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

With the Royals chasing 172 runs, their top order crumbled and Kohli's excitement was palpable.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Butler was dismissed for a duck, Sanju Samson followed suit, getting out for just four off a miscued shot caught by wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat.

Kohli -- who caught Jaiswal off Mohammad Siraj -- was visibly charged up after RCB's impressive start to the game.

Rajasthan Royals were dismissed for just 59, the third lowest total in IPL history.