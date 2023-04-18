'Goddess' At CSK-RCB Game!

The IPL southern derby featuring the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be a spectacular affair in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17, 2023.

CSK outclassed RCB by eight runs in a high-scoring encounter, in which both teams scored comfortably over the 200-run mark.

Spectators at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru had a party time as it rained sixes and fours all evening, with the two teams combined hitting 33 sixes and 23 fours.

Glimpses of the fan fare in Bengaluru:

IMAGE: A fan dressed as a goddess enjoys the match. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Mahi or Virat? This is what happens when the IPL's superstar crowd favourites are on the field.

IMAGE: DogOut -- the exclusive pet-lounge with designed seats for spectators and their pets at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

IMAGE: During the innings break, Sunil Gavaskar was stone faced as the garrulous Kevin Pietersen went on and on. Here, KP and Sunny seem in silent mode.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gives gyaan to a pensive Ajinkya Rahane and a thoughtful Moeen Ali after the game.

IMAGE: When an Aussie, South African and Kiwi get together -- Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis and Stephen Fleming catch up after the cricketing action concluded.

IMAGE: CSK Bowling Coach Dwayne Bravo seems pleased by Matheesha Pathirana's bowling in the death overs.

The Sri Lankan pacer, who has a Lasith Malinga-like slinger action, was out of action before the IPL began, recovering from COVID-19.