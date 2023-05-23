All Well Between Dhoni-Jadeja?

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with M S Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Prior to the first Qualifier of IPL 2023 against the Gujarat Titans at their home ground, the iconic Chepauk stadium, the Chennai Super Kings dedicatedly trained on Monday evening, leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

CSK shared a video in which Ravindra Jadeja could be seen fine-tuning his strokes in the nets. The ace all-rounder middled almost every ball he faced and played his shots with authority.

'Sharpening the blade for the strike,' CSK promised.

Video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

CSK Skipper M S Dhoni, who has been batting lower down the order this season, was also seen sweating it out at the nets.

CSK shared a video of Dhoni batting in the nets, saying, 'The Raw Version of the roar!'

Video: Kind ourtesy CSK/Twitter

The videos also suggest that everything seems to be fine in the CSK dressing room, especially what transpired after their last league game in Delhi.

Following their resounding victory over the Delhi Capitals by a staggering 77 runs, an incident in the CSK dressing room fueled rumours about a potential rift within the team.

Videos circulated on social media capturing a serious conversation between Dhoni and Jadeja after the match. Dhoni appeared visibly upset while Jadeja also seemed discontented.

These videos generated speculation about the relationship between the two CSK stars.

The following day, Jadeja shared a cryptic quote on his social media, stating, 'Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will.' This enigmatic tweet left fans with various interpretations and added more intrigue to the situation.

Adding further suspense, Jadeja's Gijarat MLA wife Rivaba retweeted the post with her own message, 'Follow your own path'.

Her tweet only deepened the mystery surrounding the incident, leaving fans with multiple questions.