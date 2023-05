Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Gujarat Titans star pacer Mohammed Shami is setting the IPL 2023 stage ablaze with 19 wickets, making him the current Purple cap holder.

The pacer is also creating a buzz off the field, having been spotted with actors Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Shami shared a picture of the trio on Instagram, captioned, 'Nice to meet you guys again!'