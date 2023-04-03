Rishabh Pant to attend Delhi Capitals' first home game

Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Injured Delhi Capitals regular captain Rishabh Pant is likely to watch the team's first home game against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday from the Feroz Shah Kotla stands.

He might also sit in the dug-out if the franchise can secure requisite permission from the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

"Rishabh has always been an integral part of Delhi Capitals. There is a high possibility that he will be present for the season's first home game against GT on Tuesday. He will definitely be in the team owner's box but if ACSU allows, he might also sit for some time in the team dug-out," an IPL source privy to the development in the Capitals' camp told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pant met with a horrific car accident last December which has ruled him out of competitive cricket for a considerable period of time. He has undergone a surgery on his right knee and has just started walking and doing his rehabilitation.



BCCI 'not very happy' with DC's jersey gesture in 1st match



In the opening game against Lucknow Super Giants, the DC team had hung their skipper's jersey No. 17 on the roof of the dug-out as a gesture that he is "always with the team in spirit".

However, an IPL source told PTI that it has been made clear from the BCCI's end that such a gesture seemed a "bit over the top" and was at one level "uncalled for".

"It seemed a bit over the top. Such a gesture is reserved in case of ultimate tragedy or retirement. In this case, it was neither. Rishabh is well and truly on his way to recovery faster than one expected. So while it was done with a noble intention, it is learnt that BCCI has politely told the franchise to avoid such gesture in future," the IPL source said.

It is understood that it was head coach Ricky Ponting's idea to display Pant's jersey from the dug-out.

Pant's jersey No 17 to be inscribed on every jersey during one game



The Delhi Capitals will be honouring Pant by inscribing his jersey number on all the players during one of the games when the team will wear a different colour. However, the jersey number will be inscribed in one corner and it will not be an infringement with the players' individual jersey numbers.

"Every season, DC wears a different jersey during one particular game. In that game, everyone will have Pant's jersey number inscribed on their jerseys. However there is specific rule for logo and it will be a small inscription in one corner," the source said.