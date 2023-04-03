News
Won't judge Prithvi, Sarfaraz on one game, says Ganguly

Source: PTI
April 03, 2023 20:39 IST
It's not that Prithvi Shaw hasn't scored against pacers

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly wants to give Sarfaraz Khan enough chance to play. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Prithvi Shaw's struggles against genuine quick bowling was exposed but Delhi Capitals team Director Sourav Ganguly didn't want to be harsh on the basis of one game.

"See everyone has to learn to play fast bowling. It's just that they got out. Prithvi has scored runs against fast bowling. It's just one ball that went through. Even Mitch Marsh who played fast bowling all his life got out early. Happens in sport," Ganguly said in Shaw's defence.

 

"Credit to Mark Wood the way he bowled. These boys go and scored runs in Australia and other places. One of those days."

Sarfaraz has just kept for 20 overs

Can Sarfaraz Khan last the whole IPL season?

"It's a good question you have asked and you will see tomorrow," Ganguly smiled.

He wants to give Sarfaraz enough chance to play.

"Game has changed as majority of teams look for keepers who can bat. Because that becomes an all rounder position. Sarfaraz has kept in Hazare Trophy.

"Poor guy has just kept for 20 overs and we can't pass a judgement on him so quickly and basic thought is as we don't have Rishabh (Pant) who is a batter and a keeper," Ganguly said.
He then cited examples.

"You have KL (Rahul) and Pooran keeping for LSG, Dhoni for CSK, RCB and all other teams have keepers who contribute with the bat. You try options and because of that you got KL Rahul, you tried with Pooran.

"I did with (Rahul) Dravid when I was skipper and that trend keeps continuing and hope that you get that extra batting option."

Source: PTI
