News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 bowlers must adapt or get left behind: Southee

T20 bowlers must adapt or get left behind: Southee

May 03, 2024 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: With IPL churning out massive scores, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee said the bowlers have to adapt to the game. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

The mountain of runs being scored in the Indian Premier League shows Twenty20 cricket is changing and bowlers must move with the times or be left behind, New Zealand paceman Tim Southee said.

Records have tumbled in the IPL this season, with Sunrisers Hyderabad twice scoring the highest totals and Punjab Kings pulling off the biggest successful run-chase last week by mowing down a target of 262 set by Kolkata Knight Riders.

 

The frenetic scoring has left bowlers with few places to hide and raised concerns about the sport's balance between bat and ball ahead of next month's T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean.

"It's forever changing, and we're even seeing in the last few weeks in India that it's changing again," Southee told New Zealand media.

"You have to change as a bowler, especially. You have to move with the times, and if you don't you get left behind.

"As a spectacle, it’s exciting.

"As a bowler, I’d like it to come back in our favour a little bit more. But I hope that people are enjoying watching cricket."

Southee was named in his seventh T20 World Cup squad this week, joining fellow old stagers Trent Boult and Kane Williamson.

New Zealand will rely on their usual strength in pace bowling at the tournament, with quicks Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson included along with medium pacer Daryl Mitchell.

Neighbours Australia have also stuck with their pace stalwarts while adding a second specialist spinner in Ashton Agar in their 15.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh hoped conditions in the Caribbean and the U.S. might give bowlers some relief from the kind of batterings seen recently in India.

"Some of the scores in the IPL have been incredible," the all-rounder told reporters in Perth, shaking his head with a rueful laugh.

"I'm not sure I'll be lining up to bowl in the future over there.

"But the game's evolving, the game's moving forward. Teams are going harder in the powerplay.

"We'll play as we see it."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanju Era Begins!
Sanju Era Begins!
MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine
MVP Race: Tough Task To Beat Sunil Narine
Rohit breaks silence on losing IPL captaincy
Rohit breaks silence on losing IPL captaincy
India's IPO market set to break May jinx
India's IPO market set to break May jinx
'There Is No Modi Wave'
'There Is No Modi Wave'
Gandhis not fighting from Amethi shows...: Smriti Irani
Gandhis not fighting from Amethi shows...: Smriti Irani
One of the strongest people I know: Nayar backs Iyer
One of the strongest people I know: Nayar backs Iyer

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

What Did Rohit Tell Rinku?

What Did Rohit Tell Rinku?

'Hardik and Virat will make for great combination'

'Hardik and Virat will make for great combination'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances