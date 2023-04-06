News
IPL 2023: Topley ruled out of entire season due to shoulder injury

IPL 2023: Topley ruled out of entire season due to shoulder injury

Source: PTI
April 06, 2023 22:29 IST
IMAGE: Reece Topley injured his shoulder during RCB’s opening game of the season. Photograph: BCCI

England pacer Reece Topley was on Thursday ruled out of the Indian Premier League due to a dislocated shoulder.

Topley had suffered the injury in Royal Challengers Bangalore's opening home game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Mumbai Indians.

"Topley has been ruled out of the IPL and has flown back home. His replacement will be named soon," RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said on air during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Kolkata.

He also informed that star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is expected to join the squad on April 10 and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who could not play the Test series in India due to injury, on April 14.

 
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

