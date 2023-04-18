News
IPL 2023: Why Virat Kohli was fined

IPL 2023: Why Virat Kohli was fined

Source: PTI
April 18, 2023 11:23 IST
IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the team's eight-run loss to Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

 

A statement said that Kohli had breached the rules under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

While the IPL statement did not go into details about the incident, which attracted the code of conduct violation, it could have been due to the former RCB skipper's over-the-top celebration following CSK middle-order batter Shivam Dube's dismissal off the bowling of Wayne Parnell.

Dube struck a 27-ball 52 in CSK's mammoth 226/6 as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team won by eight runs.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," said the IPL statement.

It said Kohli, who scored six runs on Monday, had "admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct".

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

RCB will next play Punjab Kings in Mohali on April 20.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
