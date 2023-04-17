News
'Dil toh baccha hai ji': Kohli's Day Out!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 17, 2023 17:26 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli enjoys a baby's day out! Photographs: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's big game against the Chennai Super Kings, Virat Kohli took to social media to share a post, captioned, 'Dil toh baccha hai ji.'

In the photographs, the 34 year old is seen climbing what looked like a jungle gym, on a visit to an amusement park with daughter Vamika.

'My girls love this place!' exclaimed another doting dad, one David Warner from New South Wales, currently touring India with his wife Candice and those delightful girls -- Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
