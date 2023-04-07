News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2023: RCB name Parnell as replacement for Topley

IPL 2023: RCB name Parnell as replacement for Topley

Source: PTI
April 07, 2023 18:41 IST
IMAGE: Wayne Parnell has so far represented South Africa in 56 T20Is, in addition to six Tests and 73 ODIs, and has picked 59 T20I wickets. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of IPL 2023.

Topley suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during RCB's opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians.

 

Patidar did not feature in RCB's first game due to a heel injury. He is yet to recover and has been ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament, read a media advisory from the IPL.

Parnell has so far represented South Africa in 56 T20Is, in addition to six Tests and 73 ODIs, and has 59 T20I wickets against his name.

The left-arm pacer has played 26 IPL matches and has picked up as many wickets. He joins RCB for Rs 75 lakh.

Patidar's replacement Vyashak Vijay Kumar represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played 14 T20s, scalping 22 wickets and joins RCB for Rs 20 lakh.

