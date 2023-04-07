News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Thank god Urvashi is not here'

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 07, 2023 12:37 IST
IMAGE: A fan holds up a placard during Delhi Capitals's home game against the Gujarat Titans. Photograph: Twitter

Urvashi Rautela has been seen in the stands on several occasions cheering Rishabh Pant though there is no hint of a romance between the swashbuckling batter and the sultry actress, both of who hail from Uttarakhand.

During Delhi Capitals's first home game of the season, Pant visited the Arun Jaitley stadium to cheer his team as they hosted reigning champions Gujarat Titans.

During the game, a fan was seen carrying a placard which read: 'Thank God! Urvashi is not here'.

Urvashi was quick to respond, posting the image on social media and asking, 'Why?'

Her query promoted memes and taunts, with one charging Urvashi of using the opportunity to gain 'some attention'.

 
