Rediff.com  » Sports » Saudi Smash TT: Manika shocks World No 2 Wang

Saudi Smash TT: Manika shocks World No 2 Wang

Source: PTI
May 07, 2024 00:39 IST
IMAGE: Manika Batra celebrates winning a point during her match against World No. 2 Wang Manyu of China. Photographs: World Table Tennis/Instagram

India's table tennis star Manika Batra shocked World No. 2 Wang Manyu of China to secure the biggest win of her singles career and enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Saudi Smash in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Manika, ranked 39, beat the second-seeded Chinese 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in just 37 minutes.

 

Though Manika lost the opening game against the Tokyo Olympics team gold medallist and 2021 World Champion, she fought back well to take the next two games quickly.

The 25-year-old from China kept herself in the match until Manika, without giving her another opportunity, claimed the last two points to seal a famous win.

The unseeded Manika, who accounted for Andreea Dragoman of Romania on Sunday, clashes with 14th ranked Nina Mittelham of Germany, in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old from India had lost 0-4 to Wang Manyu in the World Cup last month. Though Manika  has beaten top-10 players in the past, the win over Wang Manyu takes the cake.

"It is the biggest achievement of my singles career. I am really really happy that I won against her. I have been working hard in in my training sessions with my coach Aman Balgu and my trainers.

"You have to got to keep on working hard (to achieve something like this). Thank you all for believing in me. I will keep this fighting spirit for my next match," she said after the match.



In the mixed doubles, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade surprised the Spanish fifth-seeded pair of Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 3-11, 11-7,11-7) to storm into the quarter-finals.

In the pre-quarters, the Indian duo had beaten the Chilean pair of Nicolas Burgos and Paulina Vega 3-2 (11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5).

Asian Games bronze medallists Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee ended a successful day in Jeddah when the pair defeated Mariam and Marwa Alhodaby 3-0 (11-7, 1-3, 11-4) to enter the pre-quarters.

However, Sreeja Akula, who upstaged Manika in the world ranking to occupy the No. 38 position, lost 7-11, 11-3, 11-9, 12-14 to Jieni Saho after leading the Portuguese in two games.

Earlier, the other Indians went down with good fights in singles including Sharath Kamal, Archana Kamath, Manav Thakkar and Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Sharath, who met Aruna Qadri of Nigeria in the round of 64, lost after a gutsy performance after leading 2-0. Qadri beat Sharath 8-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-5, 13-11.

Source: PTI
