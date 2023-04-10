News
PIX: DC's Mitchell Marsh's intimate wedding

PIX: DC's Mitchell Marsh's intimate wedding

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 10, 2023 17:55 IST
Mitch Marsh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mitch Marsh /Instagram

Delhi Capitals’ star all-rounder Mitch Marsh tied the knot with his long-term partner Greta Mack in the South West Australia.

 

Photos from the Australian cricketer’s friends and family flooded social media, providing a glimpse into the couple’s beautiful wedding ceremony in Gracetown.

Mitchell Marsh

The bride sported a flowing traditional white gown adorned with white flowers and beads.

Meanwhile, Marsh also went the traditional route, looking handsome in a black tuxedo, white shirt, and black bow tie.

Mitchell Marsh

Marsh is set to miss at least three games for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Here’s wishing the newlyweds a blissful life together!

REDIFF CRICKET
