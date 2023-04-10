PIX: DC's Mitchell Marsh's intimate wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mitch Marsh /Instagram

Delhi Capitals’ star all-rounder Mitch Marsh tied the knot with his long-term partner Greta Mack in the South West Australia.

Photos from the Australian cricketer’s friends and family flooded social media, providing a glimpse into the couple’s beautiful wedding ceremony in Gracetown.

The bride sported a flowing traditional white gown adorned with white flowers and beads.

Meanwhile, Marsh also went the traditional route, looking handsome in a black tuxedo, white shirt, and black bow tie.

Marsh is set to miss at least three games for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Here’s wishing the newlyweds a blissful life together!