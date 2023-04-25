News
IPL 2023: 'Always dreamt of winning a match for Delhi Capitals'

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 25, 2023 17:33 IST
IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar defended 13 in the final over to help Delhi register a win against Sunrisers and pick up their second win of the season. Photograph: BCCI

The Delhi Capitals registered their second victory in the TATA IPL 2023 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday.

The Delhi franchise put up 144/9 in their 20 overs, before restricting the Sunrisers Hyderabad to 137/6.

The Delhi Capitals needed to defend 13 runs in the final over and speedster Mukesh Kumar ensured that his team crossed the line by conceding just five runs.

 

Speaking about his performance, the fast bowler said, "I always dreamt of winning a match for Delhi Capitals in the last over and that's what I tried to do.

“I wanted to make full use of the opportunity when I was told that I would bowl the last over. I held my nerve and focused on my target."

IMAGE: Player of the Match Axar Patel with last-over hero Mukesh Kumar. Photograph: BCCI

Mukesh further added, "I just wanted to win the match for Delhi Capitals and it didn't matter to me if I didn't get wickets. I wanted to find a way to not concede a boundary in the final delivery. I'll look to replicate this performance in the future."

The Delhi Capitals were in a spot of bother when they were reduced to 62/5 in the eighth over. However, Manish Pandey and Axar Patel strung a 69-run partnership to help the team post a respectable total.

Speaking about the partnership, the fast bowler said, "We lost five wickets in quick succession, but Sarfaraz and I thought that 140-150 would be enough on the wicket in Hyderabad. Axar and Manish's partnership was very crucial for us."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.

