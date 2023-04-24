News
Kohli's Flying Kiss To Anushka Steals Show

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 24, 2023 08:06 IST
Virat Kohli1.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's romantic moment with Anushka Sharma captured on camera.

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their second consecutive win of IPL 2023 with a thrilling 7 run victory over the Rajasthan Royals.

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma was in attendance at the M Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday, April 23, 2023.Photograph: BCCI

Social media was abuzz about Virat Kohli's celebration which was directed towards wife Anushka Sharma in the stands.

The actor, who has been present in the RCB box for both of Kohli's games as captain, watched as her husband took a crucial catch to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal for 47 off 37.

Anushka Sharma

After taking the catch, Kohli turned towards the crowd and blew a flying kiss to Anushka. The adorable moment quickly went viral, becoming the talk of the IPL last night.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
