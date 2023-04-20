PBKS, KKR Stars Go Golfing

Photograph: KKR/Twitter

Taking a break from the rigours of IPL cricket, some Punjab Kings players were seen indulging in a game of golf ahead of their match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite struggling with the new sport, the PBKS players displayed high levels of enthusiasm on the golf course.

'Our Shers proving that there are at least some things they can't do effortlessly', PBKS posted.

Photograph: Punjab Kings/Twitter

It is not uncommon for IPL teams to take a break from cricket and engage in other sports to refresh their minds and bodies. Kolkata Knight Riders stars Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson and David Wiese were also seen enjoying a game of golf in Delhi.