Rediff.com  » News » Modi attacking his 'friends': Cong on 'Ambani-Adani' reference

Modi attacking his 'friends': Cong on 'Ambani-Adani' reference

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 08, 2024 15:58 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chair is "shaking" after three phases of elections as he has started attacking his own "friends", and asserted this shows the "real trend" of the results.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting in West Bengal's Malda. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The times are changing. Friends are no longer friends! After completion of three phases of elections, today the prime minister has started attacking his own friends. It is becoming clear that Modiji's chair is shaking. This is the real trend of the results," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

 

His remarks came after the prime minister during an election rally in Telangana said the Congress should explain to people why it has stopped raising the 'Ambani-Adani' issue as its 'Shehzada' used to do for the past five years and asked if it has struck a 'deal'.

"Ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani. I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of notes (currency) reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at, that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight," he asked.

"Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot). You have to answer the nation," the prime minister further said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
