News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Not good enough: Samson after RR's crushing defeat

Not good enough: Samson after RR's crushing defeat

By Rediff Cricket
May 06, 2023 00:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson urged his players to pull their socks up. Photograph: BCCI

Following Rajasthan Royals' crushing 9-wicket defeat to defending champions Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Friday, captain Sanju Samson called for his team to step up their game.

RR were bowled out for just 118 after choosing to bat first, and GT chased down the target with 37 balls to spare.

 

"We had a very tough night, didn't really have a good powerplay to start with and struggled against the spinners. Their bowlers were bowling good line and length and kept on taking some crucial wickets during middle overs and when that happens, there is nothing much you can do."

"We have to check our to-do list and see if we are actually playing good cricket. We need to pull our socks up, a couple of crucial games are coming up and we are looking forward to winning," he said.

While Gujarat Titans consolidated their position at the top of the points table with 14 points from 10 matches, RR now have 10 points from as many matches following back-to-back defeats.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
K L Rahul to have surgery; miss IPL 2023, WTC Final
K L Rahul to have surgery; miss IPL 2023, WTC Final
From crutches to confidence: Pant's recovery journey
From crutches to confidence: Pant's recovery journey
Virat and Anushka's Delhi Date!
Virat and Anushka's Delhi Date!
Hardik's honesty wins hearts after GT's victory
Hardik's honesty wins hearts after GT's victory
Situation along LAC in Ladakh abnormal: Jaishankar
Situation along LAC in Ladakh abnormal: Jaishankar
Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at Doha Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at Doha Diamond League
Spokesperson of terror: Jaishankar hits out at Bilawal
Spokesperson of terror: Jaishankar hits out at Bilawal

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: GT show no mercy in dominant win over RR

PHOTOS: GT show no mercy in dominant win over RR

Kohli-Gambhir spat causes stir off the field too

Kohli-Gambhir spat causes stir off the field too

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances