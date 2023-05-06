Not good enough: Samson after RR's crushing defeat

IMAGE: Sanju Samson urged his players to pull their socks up. Photograph: BCCI

Following Rajasthan Royals' crushing 9-wicket defeat to defending champions Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Friday, captain Sanju Samson called for his team to step up their game.

RR were bowled out for just 118 after choosing to bat first, and GT chased down the target with 37 balls to spare.

"We had a very tough night, didn't really have a good powerplay to start with and struggled against the spinners. Their bowlers were bowling good line and length and kept on taking some crucial wickets during middle overs and when that happens, there is nothing much you can do."

"We have to check our to-do list and see if we are actually playing good cricket. We need to pull our socks up, a couple of crucial games are coming up and we are looking forward to winning," he said.

While Gujarat Titans consolidated their position at the top of the points table with 14 points from 10 matches, RR now have 10 points from as many matches following back-to-back defeats.