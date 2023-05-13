'No risk, no reward': How Pooran demolished Sunrisers

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran smashed a brilliant 44 off 13 balls in Lucknow Super Giant's successful chase of 183 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholas Pooran always knew that there would be one over from a part-time spinner that he had to target as there would be no gain if there is no risk involved.

Pooran smashed a brilliant 44 off 13 balls in Lucknow Super Giant's successful chase of 183 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday as they boost their chances to make it to the play-offs in IPL 2023.



Pooran hit four sixes -- three of them coming in one over from Abhishek Sharma -- and three fours during his innings.

"We spoke about adapting, we knew we could target that one over from spin, it was right up to my match-up and thankfully it came off well (on the 31-run over from Abhishek), I did enjoy my batting. It's important to target that sixth bowler, it's a batter's game, no risk, no reward, you have to work on the match-ups," said Pooran after the match.



Pooran knew that SRH pacers would use yorker and its slower variation at the death and he was up for it.



"I have played enough international cricket to know how to deal with situations, I expected the bowlers to bowl yorkers and slower balls and was ready for it. Even in T20I cricket, I'd like to bat longer," Pooran added.



LSG skipper Krunal Pandya felt that his bowlers did a good job in restricting the SRH to under 200 after the start they got in the Powerplay.



"With the way they were going, I thought 200, but we pulled it back nicely towards the end especially by Yash and Avesh. At this level anything is possible, we had the belief and with players like Stoinis and Pooran, we had to believe. Abhishek's over changed the momentum," Krunal said.



The skipper was all praise for Prerak Mankad, who anchored the chase with an unbeaten 64 off 45 balls.



"He (Mankad) is coming in for his first season and to come out and bat like that shows a lot of character, really happy for him to coming out here and score those runs. Even he will believe he belongs here."



Player of the match Mankad said that initially he wasn't able to connect against the spinners but grew in confidence as the match progressed.



"I was trying to hit the spinners and couldn't connect. I knew Mayank (Markande) would try to get me out and I have played against him in domestic cricket, so took my chance. Thanks to the management for giving me this opportunity."



"I haven't batted a lot at No. 3 but have batted in the top four. I back my ability and strength, it worked out in the end. Whatever happens at the other end should not effect me, and because of Stoinis and Pooran we won this game."