Finally! MI Bowlers Come To The Party

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Akash Madhwal put up match-winning performances for the Mumbai Indians. Photographs: BCCI

The Mumbai Indians-Gujarat Titans IPL contest was one for the record books.

The day belonged to Mumbai star batter Suryakumar Yadav as the five-time champions gave a big boost to their playoff chances with a 27 run win over Gujarat Titans.

Though it was SKY's maiden ton which lit up the Wankhede, Rohit Sharma marshalled his bowlers as they put up a strong front to stop the rampaging Gujarat Titans and handed Titans their first away loss this season.

The most successful IPL franchise, with five titles in their kitty, have been in this situation on several occasions. MI, who began their season on a disastrous note, are once again coming to the party at just the right time.

After being sent into bat, Mumbai India posted a strong 218/5. After the openers piled on 61/0 in the Powerplay, SKY's maiden IPL ton led the hosts to a match-winning target.

This IPL 2023 season is a record-breaking one with most 200+ scores. But as we have witnessed so many times, a 200+ score isn't a guaranteed win with team’s making a mockery of big chases.

IMAGE: Akash Madhwal picked up three wickets.

And with a team like Titans, who have been almost invincible this season, the job wasn't done for the hosts.

Titans have a deep batting line-up with explosive batters capable of effortlessly chasing down a target like 218.

But on Friday, the visitors folded like a pack of cards. Hardik Pandya's team got off to their worst start this season as the MI bowlers ripped through the line-up.

Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers as he removed both Wriddhiman Saha (2) and Shubman Gill (6) and pocketed the big scalp of David Miller (41). Jason Behrendorff removed Hardik (4) as the visitors crumbled.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indian bowlers put up a fine show in the Powerplay to take the game away from the visitors. Photograph: BCCI

GT were restricted to 48/3 in the Powerplay. Kumar Kartikeya and Piyush Chawla then picked up two wickets each to reduce Gujarat to 103/8. Coming in at No 8, Rashid Khan hammered an unbeaten 79, but his innings came too late for the Titans.

The win saw Mumbai Indians register their third consecutive win at the Wankhede.