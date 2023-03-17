News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: David Warner's heartfelt note for Pant

Source: PTI
March 17, 2023 15:06 IST
David Warner

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Delhi Capitals newly-appointed skipper David Warner said they "have big shoes to fill" this IPL season with Rishabh Pant indisposed and vowed to put in extra effort to lift the title in the India star's absence.

Named skipper for the upcoming season in Pant's absence, Warner sent out a special message for the Delhi franchise's regular captain, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery.

"We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games," Warner said in a statement issued by the franchise.

 

"On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery."

 

In the wee hours of December 30, Pant, 25, miraculously survived after his Mercedes car collided with a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was on the way to his hometown Roorkee.

Axar Patel will be Warner's deputy.

The opening batter added, "I am honoured to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals alongside Axar being named vice-captain. We have big shoes to fill."

Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 season opener in an away game on April 1. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
