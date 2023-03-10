Dhoni's H-U-G-E Sixes!

Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit some monstrous sixes while facing both spinners and pacers at a training session in Chennai.

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

CSK shared a video of a practice game ahead of their IPL 2023 opener against IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans on March 31.

The video captured Dhoni smashing ball after ball as he cleared the boundaries at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with ease.

Thaala -- as Dhoni is known to all CSK fans -- hit big sixes to pacers as well as a spinner; all the three sixes in the video were near the long-off area and on one occasion, straight over the bowler's head.