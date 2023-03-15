News
Dhoni's CSK Gear Up For IPL 2023

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 15, 2023 12:06 IST
Chennai Super Kings have kick started their preparations for IPL 2023.

Under the watchful gaze of Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu and Deepak Chahar went through their paces along with youngsters Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande and Prashant Solanki.

Glimpses from CSK's training session in Chennai on Tuesday:

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

 

 

'Nonchalant!' CSK captioned the video of Dhoni hitting a six in the nets.

IMAGE: Dhoni with former India and CSK player Subramaniam Badrinath at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande and Prashant Solanki. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu works on his batting in the nets. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Dhoni, Ruturaj and Chahar. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram
 
REDIFF CRICKET
