My best is yet to come, says CSK's Rahane

CSK' Ajinkya Rahane blasted his way to a sensational 71 from 29 balls, hitting five sixes and six fours, against KKR on Sunday.

After blasting a match-winning half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 match on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings' senior batter Ajinkya Rahane served a warning to the other teams, stating 'his best is yet to come.'

Rahane blasted his way to a sensational 71 from 29 balls, hitting five sixes and six fours, to power CSK to a mammoth 235/4 against KKR in Kolkata. He put on a match-turning stand of 85 runs from 32 balls for the third wicket with Shivam Dube, who stroked 50 from 21 balls.



"Just had a clear mindset. If the thing between your ears is right, and your mind is right then you will be fine. I am just trying to enjoy my game. The wicket was a bit sticky, but once you are in you have a great chance. We had a great start, and after that I wanted to play my shots and keep the momentum," he said after the match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.





Rahane, who struggled in the IPL in the last few years and has also been dropped from the Indian team, has made a splendid comeback at CSK, who bought him at the auction for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.



This season he has hit 209 runs in five games at a strike rate of 199, with two half-centuries.



"I have enjoyed all my knocks so far, but I still feel the best is yet to come. It is great learning, I have played under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) for India for many years, and now even at CSK, it has been great learning. If you listen to whatever he says, you will more often than not perform," the 34-year-old added.



Rahane's consistent knocks with the bat have powered four-time champions CSK to the top of the IPL standings, with five wins from seven matches.