CSK's Mumbai Boys Dismantle KKR

IMAGE: Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane took charge of the innings for CSK. Photograph: BCCI

The CSK team's supporters made their presence felt at the Eden Gardens, outnumbering the KKR fans with a sea of yellow.

On the other hand, the CSK players delivered a performance that matched the enthusiasm of their supporters, putting in a stellar effort throughout the match.

After the fiery start provided by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway in the Powerplay, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane took charge of the innings for CSK.

At the time when Dube and Rahane came out to bat, CSK needed someone to step up and accelerate the scoring rate in the middle overs. That's where Dube and Rahane delivered.

Dube's aggressive batting style saw him taking on KKR's spinners and scoring more than 90 runs in the middle overs, between the 7th and 15th over of the innings.

He smashed five sixes and two boundaries on his way to a quickfire 50 off just 21 balls, at a stunning strike rate of 238.10.

IMAGE: In all, CSK batters hit 18 sixes, exposing the plight of KKR's bowlers. Photograph: BCCI

Meanwhile, Rahane played the role of an anchor and provided stability to the innings. He remained unbeaten throughout the innings, scoring a scintillating 71 off just 29 balls, including six fours and five sixes.

His strike rate was an incredible 244.83, which showcased the kind of impact he had on the game.

The partnership between Dube and Rahane proved to be the turning point of the game. The duo put up an 85-run stand off just 32 balls for the third wicket, completely taking the game away from KKR.

Their brutal hitting and aggressive approach put CSK in the driver's seat as they amassed a mammoth 235 runs.

The partnership between Dube and Rahane was a testament to the depth and quality of the CSK batting, and a key factor in their comprehensive victory over KKR.

The colossal target proved too much for KKR to chase, and CSK won by 49 runs.

With the win, CSK is slowly but surely establishing their title credentials in IPL 2023, finding new heroes every day.

The four-time champions stormed to the top of the IPL 2023 points table, taking their tally to 10 points from 7 matches.