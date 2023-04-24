News
'Aap jiyo hazaaron saal'

'Aap jiyo hazaaron saal'

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 24, 2023 09:18 IST
It is a memorable day for cricket fans worldwide as batting great Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his milestone 50th birthday on Monday, April 24, 2023.

One of the world's most followed cricketers even after retirement, Tendulkar has broken every batting record and was integral in India's World Cup-winning team in 2011.

His IPL franchise Mumbai Indians were the first ones to wish Tendulkar on his birthday.

'And 50 up from the MASTER BLASTER and it's an ICONIC one. Happy birthday, @sachintendulkar', MI posted on Instagram.

Former team-mate Virender Sehwag, in trademark humorous style, wished Tendulkar while doing the Shirshasana upside-down yoga pose.

'Maidaan par jo aapne kaha, uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji, aap jiyo hazaaron saal, Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin,' Viru tweeted.

Like to wish Sachin@50? Post your birthday wishe on the message board below.

 
