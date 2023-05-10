RCB Went Fuski After Faf-Maxi Left

IMAGE: Cameron Green picked up Faf du Plessis's big wicket. Photographs: BCCI

Once again Royal Challengers Bangalore exposed their weak links as they fell to a six wicket loss to the Mumbai Indians.

Entering the match, both Bangalore and Mumbai had the opportunity to rise to the third spot on the points table.

With crucial breakthroughs with both bat and ball, Mumbai picked up a big win to bolster their playoff chances.

This is the blueprint of Mumbai's season we've witnessed. After starting IPL 2023 off on the wrong foot, Rohit Sharma's boys have rallied to turn their season around as the business end of the tournament unfolds.

Despite the skipper's poor form, Mumbai threw up several match-winning moments to not only collect two points but also bolster their net run-rate.

The key moments which saw Mumbai end up on the winning side.

IMAGE: With Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell striking the ball out of the park, Royal Challengers Bangalore looked on course for a mammoth total.

Maxwell and Du Plessis's Wickets

Mumbai took early control, as Jason Behrendorff reduced RCB to 16/2 in 2.2 overs. With Virat Kohli (1) and Anuj Rawat (6) departing in quick succession, it was the destructive pair of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell who joined forces yet again.

Faf and Maxi took the MI bowlers to the cleaners as they posted their fourth century stand of the season.

They also became only the third pair in the league to share four or more century stands in the same season.

IMAGE: Jason Behrendorff handed MI the breakthrough with Glenn Maxwell's wicket.

Jason Behrendorff, MI's lead IPL 2023 wicket-taker, broke the 62-ball 120 run stand, to put the breaks on the Challengers.

When Faf and Maxi were at the crease, it looked like RCB would put up a record target. Their wickets brought Mumbai back into the game.

Maxwell, who struck a 33 ball 68, departed in the 13th over as he became his fellow Aussie's third scalp of the night.

As has been the story this IPL, Faf (65) fell soon after, in the 15th over. Thereon, the rcb run-rate dipped and Challengers posted 199/6, which the Mumbai batters made a mockery of.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera pegged the highest third-wicket stand for MI.

Surya-Wadhera Dazzle

It was a night when third wicket stands in both teams took centre-stage.

Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera ran away with the game as the Challengers were left looking hapless. Surya, who passed the 3,000 IPL runs mark, scored his fourth fifty from the last five innings.

IMAGE: Suryakumar struck his fourth fifty of the season.